Ezra Levant: Meeting the team at the new Rebel News Calgary office!

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we were introduced to some of the Rebel News team members in our new Calgary office.

As many viewers will know, Rebel News previously applied for a commercial mortgage to buy an office building in Calgary — our own place from which we could never be cancelled or de-platformed. But even though our application was strong (we’re debt-free, thanks to our viewers) the Calgary banker said the head office in Toronto wanted to review it for politics. And because of our “strong opinions” about Trudeau, the Royal Bank decided to block us.

Providing an update on the current situation regarding the Rebel News Calgary office, Ezra said:

“We have a growing team in Alberta... As you know, in December we put in an offer on a gorgeous office that was approved by the Royal Bank of Canada — until their political hygiene team in Toronto told me on the phone that they were not going to give us the mortgage because we had the wrong politics. “It was outrageous, but it pressed pause on our dream of an office, well, for six months. And here I am now, we're in an office here, this is our temporary office — we're just, you know, squatting here for a few weeks. I'll have more news about a permanent office a little bit later, probably in a couple of weeks. “I'm very excited to say that Royal Bank did not kill our plans, we're just sort of huddling and unfortunately Calgary has a 30% vacancy rate in the downtown. But I thought, here I am in Calgary, let's have a chat with the Calgary team, many of whom are new to Rebel News. “Now our cameraman is Kian Simone, who all of you know from his great work in the Coutts blockade. But I want to go around and just reintroduce folks here in our Calgary office and show you how we're working together and we'll soon be in the new office.”

