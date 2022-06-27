Rebel News Banner Ad - RebelNews+ Gift Memberships

Justin Trudeau proposes abortion tourism for American women who want to control their own bodies — but only if they agree to be vaxxed

  • June 27, 2022
  • News Analysis
The Supreme Court's decision on Roe v. Wade doesn't affect Canadians, but the whole world weighed in.

The first thing I'd like to note is that it cured woke leftists on the definition of what a woman is.

On tonight's show, I want to remind you what this court ruling is. It doesn't ban abortion, or legalize it, it simply says that it's not proper for the federal government to pass a law on abortion for all 50 states.

But the Liberal Party of Canada put everything else aside to obsess over it.

NEXT: Meet the team members in our new Calgary office!

FINALLY: Your messages to me!

