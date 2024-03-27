Melbourne's contentious mayor Sally Capp to step down

In a statement released on Thursday, Sally Capp, the current Lord Mayor of Melbourne City, announced her decision not to contest the upcoming local government election, marking the end of her six-year tenure.

Reflecting on her time in office, Capp recalled the 'challenges' she faced during her term.

"It is with mixed emotions that I am announcing I will not be contesting the next local government election," she said.

Capp highlighted the 'critical need for leadership' upon her election in 2018, amid internal and external issues plaguing the city, including councillor misconduct and project delays like the Queen Victoria Market renewal.

She drew controversy during the COVID-19 pandemic as Melbourne was plunged into harsh lockdowns, with the city seeing some of the largest protests in modern Australian history.