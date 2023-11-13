Membership denied: Dan Andrews locked out of exclusive golf club
After controversially locking down golfers during his pandemic rule, the former premier has been refused entry to an exclusive Victorian golf club.
Dan Andrews' hopes of joining Victoria's esteemed Portsea Golf Club have been firmly dashed, with club powerbrokers rejecting his bid.
The former premier's political baggage, described as hanging like an albatross, seems to be the primary obstacle.
Max Beck, a high-flying business associate of Andrews, reportedly approached Portsea Golf Club's influential figures to gauge the possibility of the ex-premier becoming a member.
However, insiders reveal that the proposal was met with widespread disapproval, akin to a golfing shank.
🚨REPORT: Portsea Golf Club ban former premier Daniel Andrews from joining the elite club due to his Covid golf ban— Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) November 14, 2023
A small price for acting like a tyrant
According to Herald Sun sources, the majority of members opposed the idea, with sentiments suggesting it may not even progress to the formal approval process.
Club protocol dictates that prospective members' names be displayed for members to voice their support or dissent, but early feedback indicates a lack of enthusiasm for Andrews' inclusion.
The rejection is believed to have left the Andrews camp feeling subpar, especially considering the lingering discontent on the Mornington Peninsula over pandemic-related lockdowns and the Blairgowrie car accident involving Andrews.
Sources suggest that any further discussions on the matter are unlikely in the near future, as memories of Andrews' controversial tenure as premier are still fresh in the minds of club members.
- By Avi Yemini
Sign up for Rebel News Australia!
Get updates on Rebel News coverage in Australia delivered straight to your inbox so you never miss a story!Sign Up
REBEL STORE AUSTRALIA
Get Rebel News Australia merchandise! All our products are printed in and fulfilled from Queensland.SHOP NOW
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.