Minnesota school district approves display of LGBT Pride flag indefinitely

According to an audio recording from a recent school board work session, Osseo Area Schools seems to have approved the display of an LGBT "pride" flag at all district buildings for an indefinite period.

Under the district’s “LGBTQIA+ History and Culture Resolution,” the school board “invites the community to join in the celebration by raising the LGBTQIA+ Progress Pride flag on June 1st at all district buildings and in the school board room as a symbol of support.”

According to an Aug. 15 recording from a work session, the district has amended the wording from "on June 1st" to "indefinitely," Alpha News reports.

The recording indicates that the change was suggested by an LGBT advisory group and endorsed by the former Superintendent, Cory McIntyre.

“That recommendation was made to the office of the superintendent, and our previous superintendent and the cabinet had that discussion and supported the recommendation and approved the recommendation to move forward with flying the Progress Pride flag indefinitely,” the district’s director of educational equity, Duane Wardally said during the meeting.

“When did the wording change?” one board member asked.

“The advisory group in action item three serves to provide recommendations to the district on how to thoughtfully and strategically implement aspects of the action items," Wardally explained. "So the recommendation for the Progress Pride flag came in as an adaptation of this language to not raise and lower the flag each year but to indefinitely display it. That was the recommendation that came in and the superintendent and the office of the superintendent approved that recommendation."

Earlier this summer, Superintendent Dr. Kim Hiel took over from McIntyre and initiated the meeting by clarifying the concept of "holding space."

“So board members, as we enter this conversation, as you understand we hold space and I’m just going to share what holding space means for us and we will hold space for our presenters today. The concept of holding space, it means that we’re willing to walk alongside another person in whatever journey they’re on without judging them, making them feel inadequate, trying to fix them, or trying to impact the outcome,” she stated. “When we hold space for another person, we open our hearts, offer unconditional support, let go of judgment and control.”