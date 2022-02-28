Miss Understood No. 2 — Self Love With A Side of Botox

Watch the free version of last week's episode of Miss Understood, a new show on RebelNews+ featuring Nat Biase and Katherine Krozonouski.

  • By Natasha Biase and Katherine Krozonouski
  • February 28, 2022
  • News Analysis

In “Episode No. 2”, Miss Understood cannot contain their disgust in reaction to the culture shock moment of the week, give thanks to Justin Bieber for saving Tim Hortons, and find themselves shocked that climate change apparently affects them, as women, more than men.

Miss Understood has officially launched on RebelNews+ as of TODAY, February 15 at 7 p.m. ET.

If you haven't yet subscribed, you're in luck because right now, you can get 25% off your annual subscription to RebelNews+ using code MISSUNDERSTOOD25 at checkout.

