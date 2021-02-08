Montreal curfew breaker fined $1,550 for walking alone at night

By Rebel News Participer au Financement 74 Donors

The curfew in Quebec is having frightening consequences for people who are just trying to live their lives and maintain a little bit of normalcy in the most abnormal of times.

Home confinement of innocent Quebec people begins nightly at 8:00 p.m.and ends at 5:00 a.m. the next day.

Though Quebec has recently announced a lifting of some of the more onerous lockdown restrictions, that Stalinist style curfew is remaining. Hair salons and museums can reopen February 8, but stir-crazy Quebecers are still going to get an expensive lockdown ticket if they walk their dog at 8:05 p.m.

Jeremy Best is one of those innocent, physically healthy people facing a heavy price for walking alone outside after curfew. He received a $1,550 fine for walking outside completely alone at 9:00 p.m. Best described to me what being under COVID house arrest is doing to his emotional and mental state, and it's utterly heartbreaking.

We're helping Jeremy fight his ticket in court at no cost to him with help from viewers at home through www.FighTheFines.com.

It's not a crime to walk outside in a free country. But what the Quebec government is doing to people like Jeremy Best should be illegal.