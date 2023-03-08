Motion to dismiss three Ontario doctors from regulatory stranglehold proceeds

By Drea Humphrey Stop Medical Silencing Doctors, scientists, politicians, and all medical researchers and professionals MUST be allowed to provide their professional opinions without fear of professional consequences. 36,392 signatures

Goal: 50,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

Michael Alexander, legal counsel for three Ontario doctors currently facing prosecution by their medical regulator, has put forward a motion to argue that continued investigation into his clients must end.

The hearing will be publicly streamed via YouTube on March 10 at noon ET.

The refusal of these physicians “to follow recommendations is not an offence under the Medicine Act,” a recent press release by Alexander states.

Dr Trozzi was 1 of the 1st COVID whistleblowers



In May 2020, he bravely shared w my colleague @TheMenzoid that his ER was empty, contradicting the entire "overwhelmed hospital" narrative used to justify PH response like mandates & lockdownshttps://t.co/uYXCsde15e — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) November 23, 2022

The release further details how the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) placed three COVID-related restrictions on medical practice in the province:

Backed by the threat of discipline action, doctors were forbidden from saying anything that conflicted with public health policies and recommendations, writing medical exemptions for Covid-19 injections and prescribing alternative medications approved by Health Canada for the prevention and treatment of Covid-19.

Dr Phillips has been repeatedly slandered, smeared & censored



Shortly after the injection roll out, he detailed how his vaccine AE reports were being filibustered by local MOH, thus never making it into CAEFISS https://t.co/Qtmz15sfcG — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) November 23, 2022

The CPSO admitted during a previous motion hearing that these guidelines and recommendations were never legislated laws or regulations. Alexander argues in favour of a dismissal of his clients, stating that the “College had no right to enforce its Covid-19 recommendations as if they had the force of law.”

The CPSO continues to punish doctors who have stood for their Hippocratic oath. These doctors continue to advocate for everyone’s right to inform consent



Let's support these brave Doctors



Link to the hearing; https://t.co/GO3CXLuJkGhttps://t.co/XJkkVx7OEP pic.twitter.com/Fb2s5V80uA — PoliceOnGuardForThee (@PoliceOnGuard) March 8, 2023

Alexander further condemns the actions of the CPSO in the release:

The College has been the enforcement arm of the provincial government during the so-called pandemic, and has been preventing Ontario's 31,000 doctors from providing over 14 million patients with crucial health information and cutting-edge treatments relating to Covid-19. If we are successful in the upcoming motion hearing, we will break the harmful and oppressive stranglehold the College has had on the practice of medicine in Ontario. And we will assist other health care professionals, such as Jordan Peterson, who have been fighting similar battles against their own regulatory bodies.

Alexander expressed the importance of public scrutiny in how the college conducts itself in a previous interview with Rebel News.