Ontario physicians still face limitations on their freedom of expression by their regulators
Lawyer Michael Alexander has received a decision from the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) in regard to the three lawyers that he is representing who face disciplinary action by the same authority for various COVID-related contrarianism.
It did not go how he had hoped but rather, was to be expected.
The CPSO ruled that despite COVID restrictions being recommendations, prosecutions of dissident doctors will move forward with disciplinary hearings for Dr. Crystal Luchkiw, Dr. Mark Trozzi and Dr. Patrick Phillips.
In a press release, Alexander said that the “College failed to establish that the doctors had violated a standard of practice,” and that he has appealed the decision while bringing a motion forward where CPSO CEO and registrar Nancy Whitmore will be summoned as a witness.
The hearing will proceed on March 10.
Alexander previously argued that there is no legal basis to investigate or reprimand the doctors being represented by him because the regulations were merely guidelines or recommendations, not legislated law.
Despite the admission by the CPSO that the regulations were in fact mere recommendations, all three doctors have been suspended from practicing medicine and could face additional punishment as hearings continue.
Dr. Phillips is being prosecuted for the crime of filing COVID-19 adverse events reports with his local medical officer of health, all of which were quashed before they could make it into the formal government-run Canadian Adverse Events Following Immunization Surveillance System (CAEFISS).
Dr. Trozzi was an early whistleblower denouncing the narrative that hospitals were overrun as evidenced by what he saw with his own eyes at the emergency department where he used to work. His work highlighted that the justification for further public health measures was not justified and made little medical sense.
Dr. Luchkiw is further being persecuted for refusing to tamper with patient death records in favour of COVID-19 cause of death, while upholding her patients’ private and confidential medical records when the CPSO attempted to access them.
Concerns around how the CPSO has directed physician COVID response(s) sparked protests at the college late last year.
Another Ontario doctor alleges that the CPSO engages in criminal misconduct after his license to practice medicine was revoked by them, leaving his patients scrambling for continued life-saving treatment.
- By Ezra Levant
