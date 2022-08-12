Ontario doctor takes stand against CPSO for alleged suppression and censorship of treatment options

By Ezra Levant PETITION: Stop The Censorship The Trudeau government must withdraw their online censorship plans. 27,886 signatures

Goal: 35,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

In this interview, Dr. Akbar Khan details an ongoing investigation of him by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) that predates the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Khan has been offering off-label, gentle cancer treatments to patients in Ontario for approximately 15 years. He opened a clinic in 2007 that offers evidence-based therapies which he says “are either natural and [therefore] unpatentable or old drugs that are off-patent so there’s no motivation to use them commercially; they don’t make a big profit."

Providing metabolic therapy was already “unpopular with conventional oncologists, so really it’s the opposition of the conventional doctors that has caused all of the problems,” Dr. Kahn says, as he details the complaints against him.

These complaints were unfounded and did not proceed further. However, when Dr. Khan began providing patients with SEF chemo — a broad spectrum chemo immunotherapy that is said to have minimal side effects — the CPSO once again received complaints and launched an investigation against him.

“The initial investigation found nothing wrong.” Dr Khan alleges. “Clearly they were unhappy, they hired another expert and all of a sudden everything was wrong. That expert gave false testimony that they used against me and they used that to revoke my licence.”

Stephanie, a patient of Dr. Khan, says that this is a crime. “What they’re saying about him is absolutely untrue. It’s fabricated and it’s fraud. In my opinion the CPSO has sentenced the cancer patients to death.”

Dr. Khan says that he is “quite fed up with the behaviour of the College” and that he “believes it to be criminal.”

Dr. Khan has since filed criminal charges against the CPSO. He claims that the judge agreed that there was prima facie evidence of fabrication of evidence and obstruction of justice.

A Crown prosecutor is set to move forward with criminal proceedings on August 29, where the evidence will be presented again to another judge. "The hope is to have criminal indictments issued against certain individuals and the CPSO," says Dr. Khan.

Dr. Khan refers to legal processes as being too slow. He says that his patients have been calling on the provincial government — specifically Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Sylvia Jones — to step in and restore his licence to practice medicine.

Dr. Khan emphasized the urgency of the situation. “The CPSO has pulled the rug out from under these cancer patients and the outcome is basically guaranteed that their cancers will regrow and regrow rapidly and they will die.”

Countless dissident physicians who have spoken out against official COVID narratives have also received threats from the CPSO to abstain from sharing evidence that is contrary to the status quo, and have been prevented from treating their patients with evidence based, off-label therapies.