University of Ottawa's pro-Hamas squatters can't answer questions

Normally, protesters demonstrate to get their message out. However, Rebel News encountered a lot of silent, useful idiots justifying terror at the University of Ottawa.

"That's assault," says the middle-aged white minder/handler of the student protesters. Don't let them try to damage your hearing. pic.twitter.com/8HfPg9tosE — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) May 6, 2024

That's because the demonstrators were carefully managed by organizers who wouldn't want questions about who paid for the matching tents and professionally printed signage for this allegedly organic and spontaneous protest.

Almost all protesters at Saturday's Worker Solidarity With Palestine demonstration in Ottawa, ON, refused to speak with Rebel News after being directed by minders not to speak with news media.



FULL REPORT by @RKraychik: https://t.co/Uvf0Q82BGJ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 6, 2024

In statements to their social media and to sycophantic and apologetic mainstream media, the squatters say they are demanding a divestment of the University of Ottawa from interests with the State of Israel.

Protesters at the University of Ottawa refuse to speak w/me as I'm followed by an entourage of activist minders telling anyone I approach not to speak with me. They also sought to destroy audio quality and concentration by beating drums and using megaphones near me. #Israel #Gaza pic.twitter.com/vQgh9za0Hp — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) May 4, 2024

Israel is fighting an existential battle against Gaza-based Hamas terrorists in the wake of the October 7th attack which left at least 1200 dead and another 240 kidnapped.

Student activist says Ottawa universities' administrations "have blood on [their] hands"; uses terms like "genocide" in calling for the standard Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) measures against Israel at the University of Ottawa. pic.twitter.com/GxGWl1hoJ6 — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) April 29, 2024

The squatters call Israeli retaliation for the murder of civilians, including babies and the elderly, "genocide."

GUEST: Ottawa Reporter Robert Kraychik discusses the Hamas encampment at the University of Ottawa, and what's upcoming in Coutts, Alberta.