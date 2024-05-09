E-transfer (Canada):

Countless dogs will suffer and die as a result of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) ban on the adoption of dogs from many foreign countries, dog enthusiast demonstrators told Rebel News on Saturday in Ottawa, ON, outside the agency's headquarters.

Organizers of the protest associated with Golden Rescue, an organization describing itself as "one of the largest single breed rescue groups in Canada", said the CFIA added many states to its list of banned countries of origin for Canadians seeking to adopt dogs from foreign countries.

The federal agency states that preventing the spread of rabies is its rationale for the list of banned countries of origin for dog adoption. The list of "countries and political units" are described as "being high-risk for rabies caused by canine-variant viruses (dog rabies)".

Dozens of demonstrators attended the protest, chanting, "Save our goldens" and carrying signage with the message "Amend The Ban." They told Rebel News that rabies is entirely preventable with vaccines for dogs.

Countries with warm climates and large populations of homeless canines added to the list in recent years include Columbia, Egypt, and Venezuela.

Many of the protest's attendees came with dogs, of which the majority were golden retrievers. Several of the protest's attendees showcased dogs they have adopted from foreign countries. If the ban on adoption of dogs from many foreign countries is maintained, some protesters explained, it will lead to many dogs suffering and dying, often in agonizing and cruel ways.

Some protesters speculated that the federal government's banning of dog adoption from many foreign countries is at least partially motivated by financial interests on the part of the Canadian Kennel Club.

Human beings are estimated to have been living with dogs for at least 30,000 years according to contemporary paleontologists.