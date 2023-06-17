Muslim parents lead passionate protest against gender ideology being taught in Calgary schools

Twitter/ Adam Soos

Rebel News reporter Adam Soos was on the scene at Calgary City Hall Friday evening as concerned parents took to the streets to take a stand against LGBT indoctrination in schools.

We are on location at Calgary City Hall where a group of Muslim led protesters are gathering in opposition to LGBT indoctrination in schools.



We are on location at Calgary City Hall where a group of Muslim led protesters are gathering in opposition to LGBT indoctrination in schools.

Well over 100 protesters attended the gathering, with chants such as “let kids be kids” and “leave our kids alone” being heard from the crowd.

Well over a hundred protesters are chanting "leave our kids alone" and "let kids be kids".



Well over a hundred protesters are chanting "leave our kids alone" and "let kids be kids".

Muslims and Christians came together in opposition to the educational indoctrination taking place in Calgary schools.

Muslims and Christians are standing in solidarity and decrying the counter-protesters who are gathering across the street.



Muslims and Christians are standing in solidarity and decrying the counter-protesters who are gathering across the street.

Despite calls online from left-wing activists to counter-demonstrate at the event, there was only a small number of counter-protesters present at the gathering.

Despite online calls for mass counter-protests, the opposition in attendance is minimal.



Despite online calls for mass counter-protests, the opposition in attendance is minimal.

The vast majority of passerby seemed to approve of the protesters.

The traffic seems to be overwhelmingly in support of the protestors with PTSD inducing levels of honking carrying on continuously.



The traffic seems to be overwhelmingly in support of the protestors with PTSD inducing levels of honking carrying on continuously.

The protest against LGBT indoctrination in schools has come to an end here in Calgary.



The protest against LGBT indoctrination in schools has come to an end here in Calgary.

