Muslim parents lead passionate protest against gender ideology being taught in Calgary schools
Protesters gathered outside Calgary City Hall on Friday evening to voice their opposition to gender ideology being imposed on impressionable young students.
Rebel News reporter Adam Soos was on the scene at Calgary City Hall Friday evening as concerned parents took to the streets to take a stand against LGBT indoctrination in schools.
Well over 100 protesters attended the gathering, with chants such as “let kids be kids” and “leave our kids alone” being heard from the crowd.
Muslims and Christians came together in opposition to the educational indoctrination taking place in Calgary schools.
Despite calls online from left-wing activists to counter-demonstrate at the event, there was only a small number of counter-protesters present at the gathering.
The vast majority of passerby seemed to approve of the protesters.
The protest against LGBT indoctrination in schools has come to an end here in Calgary.
