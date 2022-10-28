Nancy Pelosi's husband assaulted in couple's San Francisco home
'The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation,' a statement said.
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi was “violently assaulted” at the couple’s home in San Francisco on early Friday morning.
Nancy Pelosi’s office, which released a statement, said that Paul Pelosi, 81, was “violently assaulted” by an attacker who broke into their home. The Speaker of the House was not at home at the time.
“The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation,” the statement said.
Paul Pelosi is in the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, said Pelosi spokesman, Drew Hammill.
"The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time," Hammill added.
In August, Paul Pelosi pleaded guilty to a DUI and causing injuries. He was sentenced to five days in jail.
