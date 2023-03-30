Nashville Police release 911 calls from Covenant School shooting

AP Photo/John Bazemore

Nashville authorities have released audio of the 911 calls and bodycam footage from officers on the scene during the tragic mass shooting at the Covenant School on Monday morning.

As previously reported, a 28-year-old woman shot her way into the Covenant School, resulting in the deaths of three adults and three 9-year-old children. The 911 calls capture the chaos, fear, and confusion experienced by those at the school during the harrowing event.

One man called 911 while walking away from the school with a group of people, including children. Amidst the cacophony of voices, a second man provided more specific details about the shooter, describing him as a white man in camouflage, wearing a vest and carrying an assault rifle.

“All I saw was a man holding an assault rifle shooting through the door. It was — he’s currently in the second grade hallway, upstairs” he said. “White man. With camouflage. He had a vest on and an assault rifle.”

A teacher called 911 around 10:13 a.m., whispering to the dispatcher while comforting a sobbing child. As gunshots rang out, she grew increasingly panicked and pleaded for help.

Nashville Police have released the 911 calls from the Covenant School shooting. It's harrowing to listen to. pic.twitter.com/3PO9tmar05 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 30, 2023

“I want to go home,” the child said.

“It sounds like somebody is shooting guns,” she said. The woman told the dispatcher that there was a pause before more shots rang out. “I’m hearing more shots. Please hurry.”

Another teacher who escaped the building reported witnessing the shooter walking down the hallway and firing through classroom door windows.

A man on the second floor of the building informed the dispatcher of the shooter's location. “I think we have a shooter at our church,” he said. “I’m on the second floor in a room. I think the shooter is on the second floor.”

The female shooter, who identified as a man, was confronted by police on the second level of the school at 10:27 a.m., just 14 minutes after the first 911 call.

Nashville Police Chief John Drake stated the incident was a "targeted attack."

Bodycam footage from officers Rex Engelbert and Michael Collazo showcased their heroic response, as they led a team of Nashville Metro police officers through the Covenant School just minutes after the shooter entered. The officers were lauded for their swift action in locating and neutralizing the shooter on the second floor of the school building.