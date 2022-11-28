Nationals say Indigenous Voice plan won't help 'close the gap'
David Littleproud says his party will oppose the Albanese government scheme
The National Party will oppose an Indigenous Voice to Parliament, leader David Littleproud has said.
He said the idea, to be put to Australians at a referendum next year, would do nothing to “close the gap”.
"As the men and women who represent regional, rural and Indigenous and remote Australians ... we don't believe this will genuinely close the gap," Littleproud said, standing alongside National Party MPs.
Meanwhile, the Liberal Party is yet to make its position clear. Leader Peter Dutton has said he will wait for more information before advising Australians of the party’s stance.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said he will put the question of an Indigenous Voice to Parliament to Australians in a referendum next year.
The Nationals are the only major party to have stated their opposition to the Voice.
REBEL STORE AUSTRALIA
Get Rebel News Australia merchandise! All our products are printed in and fulfilled from Queensland.SHOP NOW
- By Avi Yemini
Sign up for Rebel News Australia!
Get updates on Rebel News coverage in Australia delivered straight to your inbox so you never miss a story!Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.