Nearly 40% of voters aged 18 to 29 will vote Conservative next election: poll
According to Nanos Research, the Liberals are driving young people to vote even further to the left on 'climate change' or to the Conservatives for those young Canadians struggling to pay their bills.
Not only is Justin Trudeau unpopular among recent prime ministers, but over half of Canadians want him gone in the next election — including young voters.
A Nanos Research poll found that 39.21% of voters between 18 and 29 would vote Conservative — well ahead of the second-place NDP (30.92%) and flailing Liberals (15.97%).
The poll suggests that inaction on affordability and housing has left a sour taste for many young voters struggling to make ends meet amid rising interest rates and inflation.
Others are fuming by the lack of action on 'climate change.'
According to the pollster, the party is getting squeezed on both sides where young people either vote further to the left because they want action or to the Conservatives for young Canadians struggling to pay their bills.
In August, support for the governing Liberals dropped nearly 11 percentage points for the 18 to 29 age group.
Nik Nanos, founder and chief data scientist for the polling company, said the party has lots to worry about moving forward.
"Right now, the Conservatives are doing well among male voters; they're more competitive among female voters than they have been, and the Conservatives are now doing well among younger voters," he said.
"They've got to reverse this trend if they want to have any chance to hold on to the government," said Nanos, who contends the Liberal coalition is "slowly unravelling" after eight years of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Last week, more than double (56%) of Abacus Data poll respondents said Trudeau "should step down" than said he should stay (27%).
Among Liberal votes in 2021, 28% think he should step down.
According to the same poll, 38% of Canadians would vote for the Conservative Party and only a quarter (26%) for the Liberals — the lowest level of support since 2015.
In July, Canadians became increasingly incensed by Trudeau's frivolous spending and tax hikes, earning him the title of "worst prime minister."
Thirty percent said he is the worst among Canada's recent leaders, followed by his predecessor, Stephen Harper, at 18%.
Over a third (34%) perceive Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre positively — 4% higher than earlier in August.
"I worry about the increased radicalization of rhetoric by Liberals, particularly Justin Trudeau," Poilievre told a reporter. He vehemently denounced "the nastiness and meanness they're directing at people who disagree with their policies."
- By Tamara Ugolini
