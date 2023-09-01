Nearly 40% of voters aged 18 to 29 will vote Conservative next election: poll

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrick Doyle

By Tamara Ugolini PETITION: Stop The Pay Hike Canadian Members of Parliament will get a pay raise on April 1st, which is the same day that the government will hike the Carbon Tax. Sign our petition calling on Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland to Stop The Pay Hike! 8,254 signatures

Goal: 10,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Phone Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

Not only is Justin Trudeau unpopular among recent prime ministers, but over half of Canadians want him gone in the next election — including young voters.

A Nanos Research poll found that 39.21% of voters between 18 and 29 would vote Conservative — well ahead of the second-place NDP (30.92%) and flailing Liberals (15.97%).

The poll suggests that inaction on affordability and housing has left a sour taste for many young voters struggling to make ends meet amid rising interest rates and inflation.

Others are fuming by the lack of action on 'climate change.'

According to the pollster, the party is getting squeezed on both sides where young people either vote further to the left because they want action or to the Conservatives for young Canadians struggling to pay their bills.

In August, support for the governing Liberals dropped nearly 11 percentage points for the 18 to 29 age group.

Poilievre says "let's get back to some common sense" after fmr. Liberal environment minister Catherine McKenna called Conservatives "arsonists" for opposing carbon taxes.



"As if we paid higher taxes we'd have less forest fires? Come on," he says. pic.twitter.com/PkWMiLcVF0 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 21, 2023

Nik Nanos, founder and chief data scientist for the polling company, said the party has lots to worry about moving forward.

"Right now, the Conservatives are doing well among male voters; they're more competitive among female voters than they have been, and the Conservatives are now doing well among younger voters," he said.

"They've got to reverse this trend if they want to have any chance to hold on to the government," said Nanos, who contends the Liberal coalition is "slowly unravelling" after eight years of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Last week, more than double (56%) of Abacus Data poll respondents said Trudeau "should step down" than said he should stay (27%).

Among Liberal votes in 2021, 28% think he should step down.

According to the same poll, 38% of Canadians would vote for the Conservative Party and only a quarter (26%) for the Liberals — the lowest level of support since 2015.

"Who are these experts? Who are they?"



Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre slams a reporter for saying "experts" are accusing him of "dog-whistling to the far right" by criticizing the World Economic Forum's globalist policies. pic.twitter.com/jDA51y1aMY — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 16, 2023

In July, Canadians became increasingly incensed by Trudeau's frivolous spending and tax hikes, earning him the title of "worst prime minister."

Thirty percent said he is the worst among Canada's recent leaders, followed by his predecessor, Stephen Harper, at 18%.

Over a third (34%) perceive Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre positively — 4% higher than earlier in August.

"I worry about the increased radicalization of rhetoric by Liberals, particularly Justin Trudeau," Poilievre told a reporter. He vehemently denounced "the nastiness and meanness they're directing at people who disagree with their policies."