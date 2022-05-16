Netflix praised by Elon Musk, others for taking stance against woke employees

AP Photo/Susan Walsh & Rootstocks - stock.adobe.com﻿

Elon Musk and other luminaries expressed praise for Netflix’s newly-updated culture memo that informs woke employees to seek employment elsewhere if they are offended by the network's programming.

As reported by Rebel News last week, Netflix has adopted a firm stance against efforts by its own employees to silence artistic expression. The company warned employees that anyone offended by the content it produces is free to find jobs elsewhere, advising woke employees that Netflix offers a “diversity of stories, even if we find some titles counter to our own personal values.”

“If you’d find it hard to support our content breadth, Netflix may not be the best place for you,” the memo stated, reminding employees that they may be required to work on projects that they “perceive to be harmful” and that they can simply reconsider work elsewhere because the company would not be catering to their sensitivities.

The change in the Netflix company culture appears to be in large part due to the backlash it received from woke employees last year over its Dave Chappelle comedy special.

In response to the news, Musk praised the company, writing, “Good move by @Netflix.”

Robert J. O’Neill, the U.S. Navy Seal responsible for taking out Osama Bin Laden wrote, “Turns out the blue-haired screamers are wrong and capitalism is right.”

As detailed by the Daily Wire, the move garnered praise across the board from other notable culture and political commentators, including Christopher Rufo, who dubbed it the “Disney Effect.”

Piers Morgan, best known for his scathing commentary of both liberals and conservatives, said that the move was “better late than never.”

David Sacks, a venture capitalist, said “Netflix gets real.”

“Common sense is coming back at Netflix,” wrote Ayaan Hirsi Ali, human rights activist.