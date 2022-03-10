New Billboard: Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has put more pastors in jail than China during the pandemic

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

It's awful. But it's true.

Calgary Pastor Tim Stephens was arrested in front of his crying children for refusing to force his congregation to comply with government COVID rules on places of worship. He was held for weeks. His congregation held services in secret away from the prying eyes of police and health bureaucrats.

Edmonton area Pastor James Coates of GraceLife Church turned himself in and spent 35 days in jail when he ran afoul of public health regulations on places of worship that he said violated the religious freedom of this congregation. The church building itself was confiscated by the province for nearly 3 months and the congregation was forced underground to avoid fines and harassment.

Pastor Artur Pawlowski has been arrested five times. His trouble started when he was feeding the homeless in downtown Calgary and was fined for holding an illegal public gathering. That initial contact with police set off a cascade of events that has seen him slapped with a compelled speech order, a travel ban and serious fines for not limiting church services and allowing inspectors to interrupt prayers.

Artur is currently in jail, the only person ever charged under a law designed to target pipeline bombers and wellhead saboteurs. His crime was offering a sermon to truckers who were blockading the Coutts border.

Things are reopening in Alberta. The economy is picking back up. But we should not forget what was done to civil liberties in the name of public health in Alberta.

That's why Rebel News has put up a brand new billboard along the side of Highway 2 south of Leduc, Alberta where it will receive 1.3 million monthly impressions. The billboard bears the faces of these arrested pastors.

Our billboard is expensive to maintain, but we think it's important to not let what happened to these men at the hands of the Alberta government be forgotten.

To support our billboard, please visit www.RebelBillboard.com to make a donation.