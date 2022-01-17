New infrastructure bill grants U.S. gov't ability to disable vehicles

Creative Commons

A new bill that was quietly included in the multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure bill signed by President Joe Biden gives the U.S. government the ability to remotely disable any vehicle produced from 2026 onwards.

All car manufacturers in the U.S. will be required to install the so-called killswitch in all new vehicles built in 2026 onwards, including cars, trucks, and SUVs. The killswitch is essentially a backdoor that can be accessed remotely by law enforcement agencies.

As previously detailed by Rebel News, there is a section under the bill that refers to “impaired driving technology” that functions as an anti-drunk driving mechanism that would “passively monitor the performance of a motor vehicle to accurately identify whether that driver may be impaired.”

The legislation was pushed by the lobbyist group “Mothers Against Drunk Driving” (MADD), which described this inclusion in the infrastructure package as “monumental.” The group’s president, Alex Otte, called it the “single most important legislation that marks ‘the beginning of the end of drunk driving.’”

Under the system, if blood alcohol above the legal limit is detected, the car will be disabled.

“Perhaps the worst part about the kill switch is that it would have a backdoor, allowing the police and other law enforcement agencies access,” wrote Reclaim The Net’s Ken Macon. “The speculation is that a warrant would not be needed to access the kill switch. The other problem with backdoors is that they are accessible to hackers.”

Furthermore, as explained by Paul Joseph Watson, the definition of “driver impairment” could be applied in a more vague sense, and open the door for law enforcement to make liberal use of the ability to kill vehicles remotely.

“It’s not inconceivable that in the future, such schemes could be linked to Chinese-style social credit score programs which punish people who express the ‘wrong’ opinions’ by limiting their access to their own vehicle,” wrote Watson. “The likelihood of this would be heightened if transport move towards a system of communal renting of vehicles, where a certain personal rating has to be met before a customer is allowed to use such services.”

With the law in place, law enforcement agencies could potentially monitor any driver without a warrant and disable their vehicle if they deem the driver “impaired” in any way whatsoever.

And to make things worse, the implementation of such a system would leave all affected vehicles vulnerable to malicious actors who could potentially exploit the systems for ransom or denying of service.