Newfoundland premier pushes back on Trudeau's claim he'd work with provinces on carbon tax

The Canadian Press / Paul Daly and The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick

Premier Andrew Furey isn't backing down from his demand to pause the upcoming April 1 carbon tax hike.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called on premiers earlier this week to work with the federal government to establish their own “credible” carbon pricing programs as a way of opting out of the tax.

According to Newfoundland and Labrador outlet VOCM, Premier Furey previously proposed an alternative to the Trudeau Liberals — only to be met with “incredible resistance.”

“I was told that in no uncertain terms that if we did not comply — and I had serious concerns as you know, writing these letters for three years about how it would work from a fiscal and economic perspective, but more importantly from an environmental perspective — I was told it had to be in, it had to be done, and if it didn’t comply with them, then they weren’t interested,” Furey said, VOCM reported.

On Thursday, Trudeau accused premiers of pushing “misinformation” about the costs associated with the carbon tax.

“[Carbon tax rebates are] more money in the pockets of families right across the country at a time when more money is needed,” the prime minister said. “And it's concrete action to fight climate change where we're seeing the impacts of extreme weather events.”

While Trudeau's comments were largely directed at Conservative premiers and federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, Newfoundland and Labrador's premier is a fellow Liberal.

Despite a special carve out that largely benefits Atlantic Canada, opposition to the carbon tax remains high in the area.

“I think Atlantic Canada is much the same as the rest of the country,” Liberal MP Ken McDonald said on January 24. "There's almost a hatred out there right now for Prime Minister Trudeau,"

The three-term Newfoundland and Labrador MP even called on Trudeau to face a leadership review from the party, before quickly backing off that suggestion a day later.

“For the past two years now, Canadians have endured persistent and punishing inflation, coupled with the most aggressive upward interest rate trajectory in the history of the Bank of Canada,” read a March 12 letter from Premier Furey to Trudeau. “After years of increasing living costs, there is a need to fully grasp and address the magnitude inflation's effects on citizens, particularly those most in need.”