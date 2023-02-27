‘No To NATO - No To War’ launches in London

E-transfer (Canada):

On Saturday 25 February, in a packed out central London venue, Mr Galloway held the launch event of his new anti-NATO campaigning organisation called ‘No to NATO - No to War’ which intends to “carry the fight against imperialist wars to the largest possible audience”.

At the event a number of political activists, journalists, human rights activists and commentators spoke to the audience about the importance of challenging NATO's involvement in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Edward Reynolds of the Workers Party of Britain organised the event which was spilt into two parts with multiple speakers addressing the audience. Some of the speakers alleged that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is the main aggressor in the Russia-Ukraine war because NATO's expansion across Eastern Europe has allegedly provoked Russia to act.

Other speakers claimed the Russia-Ukraine war was being heavily funded by NATO member countries at the expense of their native populations. Many of the speakers spoke about how they believed the war in Ukraine was being used by the military industrial complex to make vast sums of money and profiteer from the instability in the region.

The UK has already committed to £6.1 billion in support for Ukraine and it is likely that politicians in Britain will agree to further funding and training of the Ukrainian armed forces.

Rebel News UK were there to witness the launch of ‘No to NATO - No to War’ and spoke with a number of speakers and attendees to find out their opinions on the this conflict.

