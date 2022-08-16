Non-binary 'The Flash' star Ezra Miller claims 'complex mental health issues'

Warner Bros.

Ezra Miller, the “non-binary” star of the Warner Bros. superhero film, The Flash, has reportedly entered treatment for “complex mental health issues,” following his run-ins with the law.

Miller, 29, is accused of robbing a home in Vermont, where he allegedly stole bottles of liquor after breaking into a house, according to a police report last week, BBC reported.

Miller, who also stars in the Fantastic Beasts movie franchise, is also facing charges of assault in Hawaii and allegations of abuse from several women.

“As a result of an investigation that included surveillance videos and statements, probable cause was found to charge Ezra M Miller with the offence of felony burglary into an unoccupied dwelling,” Vermont police said in a statement.

The string of violent incidents come as Miller was arrested in Hawaii for allegedly throwing a chair and hitting a 26-year-old woman in the head. He pleaded “no contest” to the charges. According to Page Six, the actor called 911 ten separate times.

In a statement to Variety on Monday, Miller explained his struggles with mental health and admitted that he is “suffering complex mental health issues” and has begun ongoing treatment.

“I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life,” said Miller, who goes by they/them pronouns.

Miller is currently facing accusations by two parents of grooming their daughter since she was 12 years old.

“Ezra uses violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions, and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokata,” read the complaint from parents Chase Iron Eyes and Sara Jumping Eagle who lodged their complaints with the Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Court over the actor’s alleged abuse of their now 18-year-old daughter.

The parents allege that Miller engaged in “cult-like and psychologically manipulative, controlling behavior.”

A report in Rolling Stone claims that Miller was living with a mother and her three young children at a farm in Vermont, where he allegedly left weapons lying around the house. Sources who spoke to the publication claim that Millers' irresponsibility endangered the lives of the children, one of whom allegedly put a loose bullet in her mouth.

The woman he was living with disputed the allegations to claim that the children were safe and that the actor helped her leave a “violent and abusive ex” and provided them with a “safe environment.”

Millers' run-ins with the law and his alleged violence toward women have prompted numerous fans of the Warner Bros. comic book movie franchise to demand the cancellation of his upcoming film, and for the character of The Flash to be recast.