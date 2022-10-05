NZ cop busted posing as a roadside window washer to sting motorists

YouTube / Today FM New Zealand

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

New Zealand police have been caught posing as roadside window washers to catch motorists using their mobile phones.

Video of a police officer, disguised in a hoody and bandana, went viral after a driver recognised him as a policeman and began filming him.

When the driver confronted the undercover cop, he was intercepted by three uniformed officers who warned that he was obstructing a police operation and threatened him with arrest.

The man refused to stop filming and, after repeating their threats to arrest him, the police eventually walked away.

When the video footage was publicised by radio station Today FM, police were forced to concede the sting operation targeting drivers in Manurewa in south Auckland had taken place and that it was not appropriate.

Police Inspector Tony Wakelin said in a statement:

"We acknowledge the officer dressing to appear as a window washer is not appropriate."

But then he added: