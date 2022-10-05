NZ cop busted posing as a roadside window washer to sting motorists
Police forced to admit disguised police officer tactic was 'not appropriate'
New Zealand police have been caught posing as roadside window washers to catch motorists using their mobile phones.
Video of a police officer, disguised in a hoody and bandana, went viral after a driver recognised him as a policeman and began filming him.
When the driver confronted the undercover cop, he was intercepted by three uniformed officers who warned that he was obstructing a police operation and threatened him with arrest.
The man refused to stop filming and, after repeating their threats to arrest him, the police eventually walked away.
When the video footage was publicised by radio station Today FM, police were forced to concede the sting operation targeting drivers in Manurewa in south Auckland had taken place and that it was not appropriate.
Police Inspector Tony Wakelin said in a statement:
"We acknowledge the officer dressing to appear as a window washer is not appropriate."
But then he added:
“These types of operations are an important part of our prevention and enforcement activities on our roads.
“On this occasion, Police were looking for motorists who run red lights or who were driving whilst using their mobile phones. Both of these offences are causes of death and serious injury on our roads.
“However, we acknowledge the officer dressing to appear as a window washer is not appropriate and we will be communicating with our staff this should not be happening in future. There are lessons here for our staff on the appropriate way to conduct these operations in future and I will be ensuring those conversations will be had.”
