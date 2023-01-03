O'Toole tone-polices Canadians over F-Trudeau flags

Previously, O'Toole sided with the Liberals against his party caucus to embrace vaccine mandates.

Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick
Erin O'Toole wrote in his last 2022 post, titled (Dis)Ordered Liberty on his Blue Skies Substack:

These flags and the hyper-aggressive rhetoric that often accompanies them are slowly normalizing rage and damaging our democracy. Since so many people that display the flags claim to be conservative, this might also be an appropriate time to tell them that these flags are the very antithesis of what it means to be conservative.

"This is why the rage underlying the flags bothers me so much as an ordered liberty conservative and why I hope to see less of them in the new year. Rather than being the cri de coeur for freedom that people displaying the flags believe them to be, they are actually a slow erosion of it," O'Toole lectured. 

"I also hope that we see the moderate majority shake off its complacency and demand more serious debate to ensure we find solutions to address the real feelings of dislocation that are embodied in the flags and other symbols." 

The Conservative Party turfed O'Toole as leader as the Freedom Convoy arrived in Ottawa. 

Like Prime Minister Trudeau, O'Toole refused to meet with the anti-COVID demonstrators led by truckers who had come to the nation's capital to have their voices heard by the Federal government but also by the other parties as well. 

The F-Trudeau flag became a symbol of the Freedom Convoy and resistance to COVID mandates. 

The Trudeau government invoked the Emergencies Act, a war-time civil liberties suspension, to end the weeks-long peaceful convoy demonstrations, arrest the organizers and seize the bank accounts of participants and supporters. 

To help Rebel News' coverage of the Public Order Emergency Commission (POEC), the official examination of the Liberals' use of the EA on the peaceful protesters O'Toole now scolds for their tone, please visit www.TruckerCommission.com.

