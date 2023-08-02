Oklahoma governor inks ‘Women’s Bill of Rights,’ advocates hail it as a counter to gender ideology

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File

Oklahoma's Republican Governor J. Kevin Stitt gave his seal of approval to the "Women's Bill of Rights" on Tuesday, an act hailed as a significant stride in challenging gender ideology.

The newly signed executive order, known as the "Women's Bill of Rights," instructs public schools to ensure separate locker rooms and restrooms for boys and girls. It also directs state facilities like prisons and domestic shelters to provide distinct facilities for men and women.

In the order, "female" is defined as "a person whose biological reproductive system is designed to produce ova (eggs)," while "male" is defined as "a person whose biological reproductive system is designed to fertilize the ova of a female."

The order contends that "radical gender ideologues" are undermining the progress made by women and girls in society, and that the federal government is capitulating to their demands. It asserts that there are "definitional, practical, and material" differences between the sexes.

By striving to bring "clarity, certainty, and uniformity" to administrative rules, the order hopes to dispel the confusion surrounding basic questions such as “What is a woman?”

Reflecting on the need for this order, Stitt stated on Fox News, “It’s even weird to say that we have to do this in today’s age … but to us, it’s just common sense that we have to do this to define what a woman is and protect women.”

Stitt pointed out that his three daughters, as well as all the young girls in Oklahoma, were the motivation behind his decision. He expressed concern over them being forced to change and undress in a supposedly safe locker room environment.

Any state agency employee found violating the order would be "removed immediately," warned the governor, stating, "They're not going to work in my administration."

Riley Gaines, a former college swimmer who shared a locker room with Lia Thomas, a trans-identifying male athlete, deemed the order "huge." Gaines stood with Stitt during the signing of the executive order.

So honored to stand alongside Governor Stitt as he signed an Executive Order on the Women's Bill of Rights, a law that defines sex-based terms like "woman"



Stitt is the first governor to take decisive action and safeguard women's privacy, safety, and equal opportunities. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/bZBJvxepLh — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) August 1, 2023

However, the order has received backlash from Oklahoma Democrats, who perceive it as an attack on transgender individuals.

House Democratic Leader Cyndi Munson criticized the governor's move as an example of "partisan, polarizing politics" and accused the Republican supermajority of infringing on citizens' rights through government overreach.

The executive order drew inspiration from model legislation crafted by the conservative women's group Independent Women's Voice. Similar legislation has been adopted by Kansas and Tennessee based on this model.