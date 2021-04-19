Ontario rest stops go GENDER NEUTRAL with New Mom parking

While en route to Montreal the other day, I had the pleasure of visiting several ONroute rest stops along Highway 401. My stomach sure appreciates the fast food and caffeine and my bladder absolutely adores the restroom facilities.

But something odd caught my eye in the parking lot. Next to the reserved parking spots for disabled people, there are reserved parking spots for mothers who are pregnant or with small children. But the things is, these signs now sport new and not-so-improved stickers that actually censor the words “new mothers”; the replacement phrase being “expectant parents.” (I know this for a fact because I peeled away a sticker to reveal the old and forbidden language.)

Assuming this whiz-bang rebranding of “new mothers” is not the action of some sort of militant transgender group or the always on the prowl Jonathan/Jessica Yaniv/Simpson, what is ONroute thinking by replacing “new mothers” with “expectant parents”? I may not be a biology major, but last time I checked, only the female of the species can produce a child (and for the record, I am perfectly fine with that).

Hey, I get that society should be all about inclusiveness these days. But this is not being inclusive. This is about being politically correct to the point of ludicrousness. Put another way, dudes don’t have uteruses. That means a dude can NOT be an “expectant parent.”

Hard to believe that the CEO of ONroute happens to be a woman, Melanie Teed-Murch. And equally hard to believe that one of Melanie’s most recent press releases was about ONroute plazas celebrating International Women’s Day.

Hey, Ms. Teed-Murch: in the department of “in for a penny, in for a pound,” don’t you mean “International Persons’ Day”? You know, in the spirit of inclusiveness and all that...