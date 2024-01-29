Ontario teacher suspended after telling class there are only two genders, he won't use 'ze' pronoun

According to a recently resurfaced report from CollingwoodToday, teacher Michael Corradetti was found guilty of professional misconduct by a disciplinary committee at the Ontario College of Teachers (OCT) in 2023.

The ruling stems from comments allegedly made by Corradetti during the 2019/2020 school year that were deemed "inappropriate" by the OCT.

Corradetti reportedly told students that he "would not acknowledge the pronoun ‘ze’ or any pronoun other than he/she." He also allegedly told students that there are only two genders and he doesn't "understand" people identifying as gender-neutral.

Student surveys have been delivered through various school boards across Ontario, as per Ministry of Education directive, to solicit the gender identity and sexual orientation of minors in the publicly-funded school system.



As reported by CollingwoodToday, the school board's executive human resources director wrote in a statement that "We want to be clear that the sentiments and opinions expressed by the teacher were inappropriate and contrary to the values we work so hard to uphold as a Catholic education system. Our professional educators must be held to the highest possible standard, and it is critical that we model acceptance and inclusion in every way possible."

It is unclear precisely which comments ultimately led to the teacher's suspension and punishment, however Corradetti has reportedly made other remarks deemed to be controversial by students.

The story conjures up images of Dr. Jordan Peterson's battle against the College of Psychologists of Ontario. The College ruled that Peterson must undergo social media training after he posted what it viewed as inappropriate content.

Dr. Jordan B. Peterson refuses to participate in the "re-education program" mandated by the College of Psychologists of Ontario.



Corradetti reportedly graduated from McMaster University and was teaching at a Barrie-area high school. The report did not indicate what grades or subjects he taught.

Gender ideology and parental rights in education have been topics of contention in recent months, with provinces including Saskatchewan and New Brunswick implementing new legislation to solidify parental rights.