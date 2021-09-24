Open letter from B.C. health workers demands answers about COVID-19

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

An open letter written from a group of “extremely concerned” frontline healthcare workers from the Okanagan region of B.C. is making its rounds across Canada.

The letter was addressed to Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, Health Minister Adrian Dix, and Premier John Horgan. The well-sourced letter calls on the political trio to answer the writers’ questions concerning what they believe is a lack of transparency with the public regarding COVID-19 and its death rates, viral spread from fully vaccinated versus unvaccinated individuals, vaccine-related injuries and more.

Due to the intimidating warnings that certain healthcare workers in B.C. have received from their licensing bodies for informing the public on medical opinions that don’t align with official public health information, the health-care workers behind the letter chose to remain anonymous.

I spoke to some of them to confirm the validity of the letter, and in this full report, I interviewed a B.C. family doctor, Dr. Stephen Malthouse, who has also been in contact with some of the authors behind the letter, and shares the same concerns.

To date, the government officials have not publicly addressed the issues raised in the letter.

You can read the letter for yourself below: