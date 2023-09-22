Over 10,000 British Columbians joined a nationwide parental rights protest called the 1 Million March 4 Children

E-transfer (Canada):

Wednesday was a day of protests across the nation and British Columbia was no exception. Out of the 92 cities that saw protests, and some counter protests for the 1 Million March 4 Children, British Columbia had 27 cities participate.

Rebel News deployed journalists across the country to bring you up close footage of the nationwide school walk out and protest against the sexual indoctrination of kids in schools. We also captured many of the counter protests which were pushed by woke unions and political leaders who labelled the parent led 1 Million March 4 Children as a movement fuelled by hate, extremists and fascists.

It’s shocking how quickly parents concerned about the sexual activism in schools are labeled hateful, bigots and fascists.



Then again, we learned that’s the rhetoric the left uses to dehumanize those they disagree with when they used the same names vilify the unvaccinated. pic.twitter.com/olT6JkGyGU — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) September 21, 2023

In this report we bring you boots on the coverage from three BC cities that all had a unique outcome to their march.

Perhaps the largest of the BC protests to have taken place occurred in Surrey, BC.

Led by Freedom Party of BC Leader, Amrit Birring, approximately 2000 families and other concerned citizens marched from Bear Creek Park to the Minister of Education Rachna Singh’s office.

A glimpse of 1 million march for children in Surrey BC.

3000 anti SOGI parent protesters v/s 100 counter protesters.

Police were heavily present and blocked off a portion of King George Highway as the large group of protesters came head to head with a much smaller group of counter-protesters. The smaller group consisted mostly of union representatives from the Surrey Teachers Association — which publicly labelled the protesters members of a hate group — and the BC Teachers Federation.

A glimpse of 1 million march for children in Surrey BC.

3000 anti SOGI parent protesters v/s 100 counter protesters.

In Vancouver, aggressive counter protesters who appeared to have taken woke unions calls to intimidate and take over the parents rights march seriously, outnumbered citizens including children who came to participate in the 1 Million March 4 Kids.

Protesters chanting phrases like “leave the kids alone” followed by counter protesters who condemned them gathered at CTV headquarters. They were lead by James Davison and Marcella Desjarlais with Stand United to hear speeches at Jack Poole plaza. Demonstrators also gathered at the Vancouver Art Gallery where interactions got heated.

"Leave kids alone!" -- demonstrators in Vancouver are protesting radical gender ideology in schools as masked counter protesters look on from behind the police line. #1MillionMarch4Children



For more, visit https://t.co/C0NSuAI6h7 pic.twitter.com/zAoxvGz5IZ — Alex Yelizarov 🇨🇦 (@alxyeee) September 20, 2023

Coquitlam BC’s protest and counter protest went rather smoothly. While a significantly outnumbered group of counter protesters preemptively gathered in front of the Coquitlam City Hall to impact the hundreds of parents who came out for the march, the marchers passed them by and gathered in a new location where their concerns could be heard.

“We are not here to fight the LGBTQ community, we are here to fight the government who isn’t listening to us.”



Parent at Coquitlam’s #1MillionMarch4Chidren takes the mic and calls on BC premier @Dave_Eby to open up the parental rights discussion.

More at https://t.co/Jcnpt9jS5n pic.twitter.com/vNhWg9GDMp — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) September 20, 2023

