Climate emissions increase in all provinces except Alberta and Saskatchewan

The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick

Greenhouse gas emissions are up again in all but two provinces, despite the best efforts of the Trudeau Liberals, new data released yesterday revealed.

The National Inventory Report by the Department of Environment showed that emissions increased in 2022, the most recent data available. Greenhouse gases increased 9.3 million tonnes from the previous year for a total of 708 million tonnes emitted.

Emissions last declined during the first year of the pandemic due to lockdowns and restrictions on travel.

“What was a result of the economic slowdown that was obviously a result of the pandemic and what was a result of measures that we have been deploying in Canada over the last few years?” asked Liberal climate czar Steven Guilbeault. “What the experts tell me is that it is very difficult to discern what comes from the plan and what would be more pandemic related.”

The National Inventory said yesterday that emissions from transport have "generally increased" since lockdowns ended. The transport sector is the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in Canada, totalling nearly 200 million tonnes a year. This is made up mostly of emissions by planes and automobiles.

WATCH: @EzraLevant arrives in Ottawa, where delegates from around the world have assembled for a summit on a United Nations plastics ban and comes on the heels of Environment Minister @S_Guilbeault

announcing a federal plastics registry here in Canada.https://t.co/PHR7jF0lJM… pic.twitter.com/on6gthfjdX — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 25, 2024

“The general growth trend in road transportation emissions through the time series is largely due to an increase in driving: more cars and trucks using more fuel and therefore generating greater emissions,” said the report. “Despite a reduction in kilometres driven per vehicle, the total vehicle fleet in 2022 increased by 27 percent since 2005.”

The increase in emissions goes against Liberal talking points, as several MPs have claimed over the past two months that emissions have decreased, Blacklock's reports.

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault said he does not know what the end result of negotiations will be, noting that countries like Kenya and Peru were asked to cut their plastic production by 40% on the last day of the plastics summit in Ottawa.



MORE: https://t.co/uiC2kC6tY1 pic.twitter.com/9nc9wxItCi — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 2, 2024

According to National Inventory data, emissions declined in only two provinces, Alberta and Saskatchewan, compared to the previous year. Alberta's emissions decreased from 271 to 270 million tonnes in 2022, while Saskatchewan's emissions dropped from 77 to 76 million tonnes. Notably, both of these provinces are against the Trudeau carbon tax.