Over 11,000 migrants apprehended in Tucson Sector, Arizona in one week

AP Photo/Matt York

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents disclosed that they've apprehended a staggering 11,000 migrants in just the past week, as reported by Sector Chief Patrol Agent John Modlin.

This figure takes the month's tally to approximately 40,000 migrants, based on unofficial Border Patrol reports reviewed by Breitbart Texas.

Week in Review...



- 11,000 Apprehensions

- 500 Rescues

- 100 Federal Criminal Cases

- 15 Human Smuggling Events

- 6 Narcotics Events#HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/jyPGGnpOnt — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) September 22, 2023

Among those detained was a previously convicted rapist, who had been deported after a conviction in Washington state. Apart from these apprehensions, the Tucson Sector agents were involved in 500 rescue missions and thwarted 15 human smuggling attempts within the week.

Breitbart reported:

Tucson Sector agents arrested Gildardo Zacarias-Ventura, a Mexican national, who crossed the border near Douglas, Arizona on September 18, Modlin posted on X. A criminal background check uncovered a conviction in the state of Washington in 2013 for rape. An immigration judge ordered the Mexican national removed from the U.S. in 2014, Modlin reported.

On September 18, 2023, the Douglas Border Patrol agents arrested, Gildardo Zacarias-Ventura in Douglas, Arizona.



In 2013, the Mexican national, was convicted of Rape in the state of #Washington. He was also ordered removed in 2014, from the #UnitedStates. pic.twitter.com/gszMRonCLD — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) September 22, 2023

The current fiscal year has been exceptionally busy for the Tucson Sector, with agents taking over 360,000 migrants into custody. A significant spike was noticed in August when close to 49,000 migrants were apprehended. This surge was reportedly linked to the open gates in the border wall near Lukeville, Arizona.

Despite Chief Modlin's explicit warning to migrants about the legal repercussions of illegal crossings, including potential arrest, removal, and a reentry ban, many have noted inconsistencies in enforcement.

Observers highlight that the large-scale release of migrants by Border Patrol agents contradicts such warnings, a contradiction seemingly reflected at multiple levels within the Biden administration. This discrepancy continues to fuel debates on border management and policies.