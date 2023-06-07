Oxfam pro-trans cartoon sparks controversy with JK Rowling lookalike, racist caricatures, and 'TERF' references

Oxfam on Twitter

Oxfam, an organization that purports to address poverty, has sparked controversy with a recently released public service announcement in the form of a cartoon.

The cartoon features a group of malevolent-looking characters who are portrayed as transphobic, openly expressing their disdain for the LGBTQ+ lifestyle. Adding fuel to the fire, one character in the cartoon bears a striking resemblance to the well-known author JK Rowling, wearing a button labeled 'TERF.'

One of the other characters, an Asian, is depicted with slanted eyes and is understood to be a caricature of journalist Andy Ngo, who covers controversies related to trans ideology.

In response to the backlash, Oxfam has issued an apology for the cartoon.

Following complaints from women's rights activists who found the term "TERF" (Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminist) offensive, the charity took action by editing the video and subsequently removing the original version.

This is the clearest possible bulk harassment of all Oxfam's gender-critical staff: deliberately demonising them with this hate-filled imagery. Our DMs are open. https://t.co/wrHfJ79M6g. https://t.co/x3p95z6MZ8 — Legal Feminist (@legalfeminist) June 5, 2023

Oxfam’s statement noted:

In efforts to make an important point about the real harm caused by transphobia, we made a mistake. We have therefore edited the video to remove the term ‘terf’ and we are sorry for the offence it caused.

Presented is the video under discussion, which was released during the 'Pride' month. It appears that nowadays, virtually every organization and company, regardless of their relevance to Pride or LGBTQ+ lifestyles, feels obliged to participate in such initiatives.

Nice try deleting it, Oxfam. The internet is forever. pic.twitter.com/khiME1Ipjj — Frances Weetman (@francesweetman) June 6, 2023

Oxfam has denied that the cartool was meant to portray Rowling, claiming “There was no intention by Oxfam or the film-makers for this slide to have portrayed any particular person or people.”

Critics also highlighted that the two additional characters portrayed alongside JK Rowling, who was labeled as a TERF, were perceived as lazy stereotypes of Muslim and Asian men.