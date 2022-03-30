BREAKING: Pastor Art Pawlowski to be released from jail after 51 days
Art had been transferred to Edmonton's Remand Centre late last week after being granted bail on charges of mischief and a charge under the Critical Infrastructure Defence Act.
UPDATE: Rebel News reporter Adam Soos is on location at the Calgary Remand Centre as Pastor Artur is set to be released.
We are on location at the Calgary Remand Centre where Pastor Artur Pawlowski is set to be released shortly.— Adam Soos ⳩ (@ATSoos) March 30, 2022
Pastor Artur's son, Nathaniel, shares his anticipation for Artur's upcoming release.
Pastor Artur's son Nathaniel shares about the families anticipation for his imminent release.— Adam Soos ⳩ (@ATSoos) March 30, 2022
Marzena Pawlowski, the pastor's wife, also gave her reaction to her husband's bail being granted.
Marzena Pawlowski, Artur's wife, reacts to his pending release.— Adam Soos ⳩ (@ATSoos) March 30, 2022
The Pawlowski family and their supporters watched with excitement as the pastor's release nears.
Eagerly anticipating the release of pastor, father and husband Artur Pawlowski.https://t.co/kwmn3j9Pxo pic.twitter.com/fjOQYUAZZe— Adam Soos ⳩ (@ATSoos) March 30, 2022
Not long after 1 p.m. local time, Pastor Artur was finally released after more than 50 days in jail.
Artur is out.— Adam Soos ⳩ (@ATSoos) March 30, 2022
Rebel News has confirmed Calgary Street Church Pastor Artur Pawlowski will be released from jail early Wednesday afternoon after being transferred back to remand in Calgary. Pawlowski's longtime lawyer, Sarah Miller, confirmed the news circulating on social media to Rebel News' Adam Soos Tuesday night.
BREAKING NEWS: Pastor Artur Pawlowski to be released on strict bail conditions tomorrow.— Adam Soos ⳩ (@ATSoos) March 30, 2022
Art had been transferred to Edmonton's Remand Centre late last week after being granted bail on charges of mischief and a charge under the never-before-used Critical Infrastructure Defence Act. Artur was granted bail on those charges Friday, however, he was then held in breach of his conditions for a previous finding of contempt of a court order that required Art to allow health inspectors into his church to check for covid compliance.
Artur's son Nathaniel discusses his father's legal win after suddenly being transferred from a Calgary facility to one three hours away.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 30, 2022
Those contempt sanctions previously mandated compelled speech from Artur, forcing him to renounce his own opinions on COVID-19 and lockdowns before offering them publicly. That particular sanction and a travel ban were stayed on appeal.
The most recent charges Art faces stem from a one-day visit to the Coutts border blockade where truckers and farmers were obstructing the mainland crossing between Alberta and Montana to protest remaining COVID-19 restrictions, including the vaccine requirement for cross-border truckers. Art gave a sermon telling the truckers to “hold the line,” but also called for peaceful civil disobedience in resistance to the government.
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney told Rebel News' Syd Fizzard in a press conference that Art had incited violence.
Premier Jason Kenney responds to question about Pastor Artur Pawlowski whose been jailed for over 30 days now, at his press conference re: protecting places of worship.— Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) March 13, 2022
If convicted under the Critical Infrastructure Defence Act, Art faces up to six months in jail and fines of up to $10,000.
