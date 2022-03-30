Rebel News Banner Ad - Join Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Dr. Julie Ponesse for a LIVE civil liberties event

BREAKING: Pastor Art Pawlowski to be released from jail after 51 days

Art had been transferred to Edmonton's Remand Centre late last week after being granted bail on charges of mischief and a charge under the Critical Infrastructure Defence Act.

UPDATE: Rebel News reporter Adam Soos is on location at the Calgary Remand Centre as Pastor Artur is set to be released.

Pastor Artur's son, Nathaniel, shares his anticipation for Artur's upcoming release.

Marzena Pawlowski, the pastor's wife, also gave her reaction to her husband's bail being granted.

The Pawlowski family and their supporters watched with excitement as the pastor's release nears.

Not long after 1 p.m. local time, Pastor Artur was finally released after more than 50 days in jail.

Rebel News has confirmed Calgary Street Church Pastor Artur Pawlowski will be released from jail early Wednesday afternoon after being transferred back to remand in Calgary. Pawlowski's longtime lawyer, Sarah Miller, confirmed the news circulating on social media to Rebel News' Adam Soos Tuesday night.

Art had been transferred to Edmonton's Remand Centre late last week after being granted bail on charges of mischief and a charge under the never-before-used Critical Infrastructure Defence Act. Artur was granted bail on those charges Friday, however, he was then held in breach of his conditions for a previous finding of contempt of a court order that required Art to allow health inspectors into his church to check for covid compliance.

Those contempt sanctions previously mandated compelled speech from Artur, forcing him to renounce his own opinions on COVID-19 and lockdowns before offering them publicly. That particular sanction and a travel ban were stayed on appeal.

The most recent charges Art faces stem from a one-day visit to the Coutts border blockade where truckers and farmers were obstructing the mainland crossing between Alberta and Montana to protest remaining COVID-19 restrictions, including the vaccine requirement for cross-border truckers. Art gave a sermon telling the truckers to “hold the line,” but also called for peaceful civil disobedience in resistance to the government.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney told Rebel News' Syd Fizzard in a press conference that Art had incited violence.

If convicted under the Critical Infrastructure Defence Act, Art faces up to six months in jail and fines of up to $10,000.

Art's legal defence is being funded through crowdfunded donations to www.SaveArtur.com. All donations to that special website qualify for a charitable tax receipt through a partnership with the registered Canadian charity The Democracy Fund.

