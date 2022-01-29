BREAKING: Pastor Artur arrested after attending rally in Leduc
Pawlowski was arrested on a warrant for allegedly causing a disturbance after attending a rally in Leduc, Alberta.
Pastor Artur Pawlowski was arrested yet again by police, this time after attending a rally in Leduc, Alberta. The pastor was released shortly thereafter, and was not forced to spend the night in jail.
Pawlowski was pulled over while driving home, with the officer informing him that a warrant for his arrest had been issued by Calgary police for allegedly causing a disturbance. After a brief conversation with the officer, the pastor was taken away in the back of a police cruiser.
BREAKING: Pastor Artur arrested while driving home with his wife after attending a rally. Police claimed he had a warrant out for his arrest. He has been now released.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 29, 2022
“I have no idea what just happened,” Pawlowski's wife, who continued to film the incident following the arrest, remarked. “So, my husband is in a [police] car, and this is so unexpected.”
Rebel News confirmed later in the night that Pastor Artur Pawlowski was released from custody.
To support Pastor Artur Pawlowski in his legal fight, visit SaveArtur.com. All donations made on that page are eligible for a charitable tax receipt through The Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian charity.
