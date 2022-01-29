BREAKING: Pastor Artur arrested after attending rally in Leduc

DONATION: Save Pastor Artur Pawlowski Help pay the legal fees of Pastor Artur by making a donation. Donations will go to The Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian charity that is now helping the 'Fight The Fines' project. So, you can now get an official charitable receipt for a donation made on this page and use it to reduce your Canadian taxes. 24126 Donors

Pastor Artur Pawlowski was arrested yet again by police, this time after attending a rally in Leduc, Alberta. The pastor was released shortly thereafter, and was not forced to spend the night in jail.

Pawlowski was pulled over while driving home, with the officer informing him that a warrant for his arrest had been issued by Calgary police for allegedly causing a disturbance. After a brief conversation with the officer, the pastor was taken away in the back of a police cruiser.

“I have no idea what just happened,” Pawlowski's wife, who continued to film the incident following the arrest, remarked. “So, my husband is in a [police] car, and this is so unexpected.”

Rebel News confirmed later in the night that Pastor Artur Pawlowski was released from custody.

