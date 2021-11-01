'The whole thing should be thrown out': Pastor Artur's lawyer launches appeals

By Adam Soos DONATION: Save Pastor Artur Pawlowski Help pay the legal fees of Pastor Artur by making a donation. Donations will go to The Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian charity that is now helping the 'Fight The Fines' project. So, you can now get an official charitable receipt for a donation made on this page and use it to reduce your Canadian taxes. 21762 Donors

Goal: 30000 Donors Donate PETITION: Fire Justice Adam Germain Sign the petition to have Justice Germain investigated for court misconduct. 26,529 signatures

Goal: 30,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

After Artur Pawlowski’s unbelievable sentencing, which included compelled speech mandates and massive fines, not to mention numerous personal attacks from Justice Adam Germain, all stemming from Artur’s efforts to feed the homeless and keep his church open, we assured you that we would be appealing the bizarre ruling and sanctions.

Well, Sarah Miller of JSS Barristers, who has been provided as legal counsel to Pastor Artur at no cost thanks to your generosity at SaveArtur.com, has been hard at work — she filed that appeal today.

Sarah is not only appealing the sanctions, which included the Soviet-style state-approved messaging which Artur has been told he must read publicly following any comments he makes about COVID-19 and the unreasonable rules and restrictions surrounding it, she is also appealing Pastor Artur’s original guilty finding on contempt charges.

The appeal process can take time, but it will also allow for further examination of the treatment of Artur and Dawid Pawlowski, particularly their dramatic arrests and the time they spent behind bars.

This story has rightfully generated international outrage, and the appeal process will bring even more of the abuses of power that Pastor Artur has endured to light.

The appeal process is a long and expensive one, and we want to ensure that Artur continues to have the very best legal representation, but we need your help to do that, please sign our petition and consider contributing at SaveArtur.com.

Justice Adam Germain has proven that he is unfit to serve as a judge. If his ruling and sanctions don’t prove that conclusively, his misguided and unprofessional ranting against Pastor Artur during sentencing certainly does. If you agree that Justice Germain needs to be held accountable, sign our petition at FireTheJudge.com and help us appeal his ruling by chipping in at SaveArtur.com.