Pentagon launches website to release declassified UFO images and info

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File

The Department of Defense unveiled a new digital platform this Thursday, dedicated to the release of declassified materials related to Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP), commonly known in popular culture as UFOs.

The initiative comes amid growing interest in UAPs and demands for transparency regarding the phenomena.

"This website will provide information, including videos and photos, on resolved UAP cases as they’re declassified and approved for public release," remarked Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder at a press briefing, the Daily Wire reported.

He further highlighted that the portal would offer insights into reporting trends, a section dedicated to frequently asked questions, and relevant links to official transcripts, press statements, and additional resources deemed beneficial for public understanding.

The All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) specified that it is welcoming reports from individuals affiliated with the U.S. Government, including past or present employees, contractors, and service members who possess direct knowledge about U.S. Government activities or programs associated with UAPs, spanning back to 1945.

AARO emphasized that these submissions would be instrumental in shaping AARO's Historical Record Report, mandated by Congress. Further announcements regarding mechanisms for wider public reporting are anticipated.

AARO's stated mission is to “minimize technical and intelligence surprise by synchronizing scientific, intelligence, and operational detection identification, attribution, and mitigation of unidentified anomalous phenomena in the vicinity of national security areas.”

The term "Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena" encompasses objects that may be detected in air, water, space, or even transitioning between mediums.

This announcement gains particular significance against the backdrop of testimonies by a handful of former military personnel. They've alleged in Congressional hearings and media interactions that certain UAP-related details, potentially significant to the public, remain concealed.

Retired Air Force Maj. David Grusch, who previously served in U.S. intelligence and military roles, and claims knowledge of a concealed UFO retrieval initiative, has expressed limitations on disclosing specifics due to the sensitive nature of the information.

In a recent statement, Grusch mentioned, “There’s certain things that I have first-hand access to that I can’t publicly discuss at this time.”

“However, myself and other colleagues interviewed 40 individuals, both current and former, highly distinguished intelligence and military personnel that were specifically on the programs. And those who were willing, I directed to the Intelligence Community inspector general so the inspector general is able to interview these people that do have direct, firsthand information,” he added.

The move by the Department of Defense underscores an evolving approach to the subject, indicating a potential shift towards greater openness in the realm of UAP investigations.