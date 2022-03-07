Pizza Hut urges teachers to watch out for racist toddlers

AP Photo/Reed Saxon

Fast food chain Pizza Hut has produced a training program for teachers that claims to “promote awareness, respect, and empathy for different lived experiencing,” arguing that “everyone has as racial identity.”

In one pamphlet produced by the program, toddlers express racist views, arguing that “Children as young as three-years-old begin to show evidence of societal messages affecting how they feel about themselves or their group identity — this is the beginning of internalized superiority or internalized oppression.”

The program is similar to Coca Cola’s anti-white online training program that instructed its employees to “be less white,” which faced a massive public backlash on social media.

The program, developed by Pizza Hut and First Book, is a “series of resources designed to support educators in helping their students engage in effective, courageous conversations about race and social justice,” and boasts that it is “informed by leading anti-bias, antiracist (ABAR) experts.”

The guide aims to teach educators that “racism exists within and beyond schools and communities of learning,” arguing that “the myth of racial hierarchy remains a dominant part of America’s culture.”

“Acts of violence against black communities are often identified on social media by the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter,” the program suggests.

As detailed by Daily Wire, a pamphlet titled “Empowering Educators: A Guidebook on Race and Racism” claims that “The Empowering Educators Guidebook provides support for educators seeking to increase their personal awareness of race and racism, as well as direction on how to ground learning environments through inclusive curriculum and diverse, affirming literature.”

The Daily Wire reports: