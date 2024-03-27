Poilievre hosts massive 'Spike the Hike' carbon tax rally in Edmonton

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre filled the Edmonton Expo Centre with over a thousand people in the progressive stronghold of conservative Alberta.

The energetic anti-carbon tax event is part of a series of rallies held by the party on the eve of an April 1st hike, when the carbon tax jumps from $65 per tonne to $80. It will add roughly three cents to the cost of a litre of gasoline.

On March 22, Parliament voted down a Conservative motion to hold a springtime carbon tax election. However, the Bloc Québécois voted with the Liberal-NDP coalition to reject the motion by a vote of 204 to 116.

“Big government has left poor people,” said Poilievre at the time. “What we want is precisely the opposite.”

“We cannot in good conscience stand by while this Prime Minister imposes more misery and suffering on the Canadian people,” he added.

For weeks, several Conservative and Liberal premiers from coast to coast have urged the federal government to pause the breaks on the carbon tax, citing inflation and a high cost of living.

Recent opinion survey data suggests that affordability is a top electoral issue for Millennials and Gen Z voters, with the demographic turning to the Conservatives in droves.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attempted to dispel the “misconception” that Canada's carbon tax significantly adds to inflation, contending there are many factors at play.

“According to the Bank of Canada, the carbon price is only responsible for about 0.1 percentage points of annual inflation,” he wrote.

However, Tiff Macklem, governor to the Bank of Canada, confirmed last March that the federal carbon tax increased inflation by 0.4%.

Conservative MP Philip Lawrence asked how long a period ending the carbon tax would reduce inflation. Macklem said one year, with a one-time drop in inflation of 0.6%.

Recent polling puts the Conservatives 18 percentage points over the governing Liberals with the next general election just 18 months away. If support holds, the party is predicted to take over 200 seats in the House of Commons.

Conservatives are predicted to hand the Liberals a Kim Campbell-style electoral walloping.