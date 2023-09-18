Police drop AVO against women's rights advocate over online comments about trans footballer

NSW police have sensationally dropped an Apprehended Violence Order issued against women’s rights campaigner Kirralie Smith.

An application for the AVO had been issued against Smith after she made comments on social media about a biological male participating in women’s football matches on the central coast.

The transgender player Riley Denis had been the subject of criticism after reportedly injuring female players.

But after Smith’s criticism of Dennis led to Football New South Wales receiving more than 12,000 complaints about the player, Smith was issued with an AVO banning her from discussing the issue.

But yesterday police withdrew the AVO order just as the hearing to validate it was to begin.

I can’t stop smiling 😊



What a gift for my birthday today. 🎉🥂🌻



Thank you former NSW AG Greg Smith for defending me with the awesome team at Solve Legal. Even the magistrate said he learned a lot about constitutional law from our comprehensive submission. pic.twitter.com/fTQp6RfWVl — Kirralie Smith (@KirralieS) September 18, 2023

Smith told Rebel News:

“After months of stress, and thousands or dollars in legal fees, the application was withdrawn which means we won.”

Smith’s legal team were prepared to argue that the purpose of an AVO was not to silence free speech or political opinions.

“It is not violence, or incitement to violence, to state that males do not belong in female sport,” Smith said. “We should have every right and freedom to object and have this debate at a public level.”

Smith’s fight is far from over. She still faces two vilification complaints for comments she has made about the need for integrity in women’s sport. And a second male competing in female sports has sought an AVO against her.