Police investigation underway after Auckland rainbow crossing is painted out

Auckland authorities are currently investigating an 'act of vandalism' that occurred on Wednesday night on Karangahape Rd.

The rainbow crossing, a symbol of 'inclusivity and pride' was covered by the pouring of white paint in the early hours.

This act follows a similar incident in Gisborne, during a protest against a drag queen reading event.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown expressed his dismay, calling the act "disgraceful." Inspector Grant Tetzlaff highlighted the efforts made by the vandals to conceal their identities, underscoring the 'seriousness' of the offence. CCTV footage is being scrutinised in hopes of identifying the perpetrators.

The rainbow crossing was completed during Auckland's Pride Festival in 2021. Mark Banfield, Auckland Transport's infrastructure project manager, condemned the vandalism, pledging swift action to rectify the damage.