Police shut down Church of God in Aylmer, Ont. during services

Pastor Henry Hildebrandt's Church of God in Aylmer, Ontario has been in the news frequently throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The pastor and some of his congregants have been regular attendees, and occasional speakers, at protests held against government restrictions for many months now.

Recently, the Church of God has been battling in court for their right to practice their religion how they choose. Ultimately, a judge decided the church must be closed.

On a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, host Ezra Levant examined the legalities of the sad scene. Armed officers were sent in, en masse, to shutdown the Church of God during services two weekends ago.