Poll indicates declining support for Indigenous Voice to Parliament

Support for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament is falling according to a new poll published this week.

A Resolve poll of 1610 eligible voters, published yesterday, found that only 53 per cent of people said they would vote “yes” if they had to make a decision on the proposal today.

That number was down from 58 per cent a month ago and from 64 per cent last September.

Resolve director Jim Reed told the Sydney Morning Herald that if the trend continued, the Voice would have only minority support by August.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has indicated that Australians would be asked to vote on the proposal in October or November.

Reed said he believed falling support was due to the government’s reluctance to talk about the Voice.

He said the Yes Campaign advertisements, that focused on constitutional recognition rather than constitutional change, made people wonder why the government didn’t want to talk about the product it was selling.

Liberal MP Julian Leeser, who quit the Opposition front bench in order to campaign for the Voice, said he would pressure the government to change the proposal in order to garner support.

But senior ALP figure Ed Husic said he was unconcerned by the falling level of support.

It claimed it would be a 'bold move' to predict that the Voice would fail, even with sagging levels of support.

Director of the Yes Campaign Alliance, Dean Parkin, said the rising ‘No’ vote – up to 47 per cent from 42 per cent a month ago – was because all the recent commentary had been about “politics and legal talk”.

He said he was sure the “Yes” vote would firm as the referendum got closer.