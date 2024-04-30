Elon Musk warns of growing antisemitism engulfing the entire political left

Elon Musk expressed his belief on Monday that the entire political left will soon be consumed by antisemitism. Musk made these remarks while responding to a post from Shai Davidai, a Jewish Assistant Professor at Columbia University who was denied entry to the campus last week.

In his post, Davidai expressed his disappointment with the lack of leadership at various U.S. colleges, including Columbia, Harvard, Yale, and Stanford, in addressing the issue of antisemitism on their campuses. He also criticized media outlets like the New York Times and 60 Minutes for downplaying the risk of antisemitism and terrorism while giving airtime to Hamas supporters.

Davidai further expressed his disappointment with the mayors of several American cities, including New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles, for prioritizing polling averages over taking the right action. He emphasized his personal warnings about the growing antisemitism on college campuses over the past six months, which he claims went unheeded by those in positions of authority.

In response to Davidai's post, Musk stated, "The young on the left are obviously already openly antisemitic. As they grow in seniority, this will become the entire left."

Musk's remarks come amidst a wave of leftist-led, anti-Israel demonstrations that have erupted at college campuses across the United States, including some of the country's most prestigious universities.

During these demonstrations, protesters have shown support for designated Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTO), such as Hamas and Hezbollah, while others have chanted slogans that appear on the ISIS flag. Additionally, numerous protests have featured chants of "intifada," which is a call for violent terrorist attacks against Israel and its supporters.