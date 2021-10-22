Populism, elitism and the pandemic: who is the unruly mob?

Since the shocking election victories of Brexit and Donald Trump, populism has been a focal point of discussion in the West. With the COVID-19 pandemic still ongoing, and protests against restrictive “health” measures taking place across the world, the topic is more relevant than ever.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra broke down the comparison between populism and elitism, and applied the two sides to the pandemic.

After providing some background context on populism and elitism, Ezra said:

You can see how all this would apply to the pandemic, too. I think, in the early days, everyone listened very carefully to the experts, as we trusted in their excellence, their deep knowledge. But we’ve since learned that they had no clue either. Scott Gottlieb, who was the FDA commissioner, admitted that the whole social distancing, six feet thing, was just made up — no-one actually knows where that comes from.

