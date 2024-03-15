Pornhub halts access in Texas following age verification law enforcement

David Menzies was outside a vigil for victims of terrorism when he spotted Liberal Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland walking in. David tried to ask Freeland a question. But as soon as he did, an RCMP bodyguard ran into David, grabbed him, arrested him and falsely accused him of assault! Enough is enough. Rebel News is suing Chrystia Freeland’s RCMP bodyguards for roughing up our reporter David Menzies. And we’ve retained two of Canada’s top lawyers to do it.

Pornhub, the popular adult content website, has disabled access for users in Texas after the state began enforcing a controversial age verification law.

In a statement released Thursday, Pornhub criticized the measure, arguing that it not only infringes upon the free speech rights of adults but also fails to effectively protect minors from accessing explicit material online.

"As you may know, your elected officials in Texas are requiring us to verify your age before allowing you access to our website," the statement read. "Not only does this impinge on the rights of adults to access protected speech, it fails strict scrutiny by employing the least effective and yet also most restrictive means of accomplishing Texas's stated purpose of allegedly protecting minors."

The company further warned that requiring users to provide identification each time they visit an adult platform could put both minors and users' privacy at risk.

🚨#BREAKING: PornHub has just pulled its services out of Texas due to age verification law pic.twitter.com/Opotcv9v7I — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) March 14, 2024