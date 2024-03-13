Premier Smith says she spoke with Trudeau about new policies on 'gender-affirming care' for minors

During a press conference earlier today, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith confirmed that she discussed her new policies on 'gender-affirming care' for minors with Justin Trudeau.

Earlier this year, Smith announced that Alberta would be putting forward policies to ban "top and bottom" gender reassignment surgeries for minors aged 17 and under. She also announced that minors aged 15 and under will not be permitted to receive hormone therapy and puberty blockers.

Ages 15 and under will not be permitted to received puberty blockers and hormone therapy.

Speaking on the phone to the premier, Sheila asked, "Were there any discussions today with Trudeau about your recently announced slate of policies to ban medical transition of children under the age of 16 and to protect women in sports?"

Smith responded by confirming that she spoke with Trudeau about the policies. She added that "I also raised the recent decision of the National Health Service to move forward with banning puberty blockers for youngsters."

"And I just said look, we've got to follow the international evidence here. We're going to take a bit of a review of our current medical practices in Alberta," she stated.

Smith went on to say, "We've got to make sure that young people are getting a full diagnosis of gender dysphoria and have proper provisions for how to support them through that process with mental health counselling and medical support."

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith expands on yesterday's announcement of legislation banning gender surgeries for minors and restricting biological males competing in women's sports.

Gender ideology being taught in schools across Canada has been a point of contention in recent years. Many critics argue that teaching about "gender identities" to impressionable young students only confuses them and contributes to mental illness.

Protesters have taken to the streets in cities around the country in opposition to gender ideology being injected into their children's school curriculum.