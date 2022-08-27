Preventative blood testing could help put healthcare back in the hands of the patient

This is just an excerpt from The Gunn Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Wednesdays @ 9 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on August 24, 2022.

On this week’s episode of The Gunn Show, host Sheila Gunn Reid read a message from one of our viewers:

I haven’t seen an update posted on Youtube regarding the test you and your friend were doing regarding blood samples. Just wondering if you’re going to continue those or not as they were quite helpful to folks who’ve had covid but chose not to vaccinate in our respective battles. Keep up the great work!

The private blood tests for COVID immunity were acquired through a private company called Ichor, cost a few hundred dollars per test, and were unattainable through the public healthcare system.

Sheila updated us on why she and her friend ended the private testing, including Ichor going into hibernation.

Before they temporarily shut down, Ichor’s CEO released a statement with some exciting news. The company had submitted a proposal to Alberta Health Services for a pilot project involving screening people for cardiovascular disease and 10 different types of cancer. If this pilot demonstrated value, Ichor's next step would be to resurge with a focus on government-backed preventative screening testing.

“I think this is wonderful,” said Sheila, “screening people in advance for diseases to increase their survivability, but also lessen the burden on the health care system. I don’t know why the government wouldn't do this… this is a huge thing to put healthcare back into the hands of the patient.”