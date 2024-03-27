Previously censored footage depicts disturbing abortion practices at Planned Parenthood

The Center for Medical Progress (CMP), a pro-life group of citizen journalists, has released another series of disturbing undercover videos that puts the ethical standards of the US' largest single provider of abortions, Planned Parenthood, into question.

Last Tuesday, the founder and president of the CMP presented the shocking footage during a congressional hearing that Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene called “Investigating the Black Market of Baby Organ Harvesting.”

“In their own words, Planned Parenthood describes breaking federal laws with partial birth abortions and harvesting baby organs,” Greene alleged when describing the significance of the hearing on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The footage, which was formerly censored by court order, appears to show a Planned Parenthood doctor callously discussing how they can just “pull off a leg or two” of a baby coming out alive or wholly intact, to give the appearance as though it was not a partial birth abortion and to ensure more of the baby's body parts are available to harvest and sell.

🚨BREAKING: @SenMarcoRubio calls for a DOJ investigation into Planned Parenthood's selling of aborted baby body parts to the University of San Diego uncovered by public records obtained by @daviddaleiden and CMP investigators. @TheDailySignal https://t.co/nd5HcBMF5J — Center for Medical Progress (@CtrMedProgress) March 26, 2024

Another clip alleges to show a Planned Parenthood trainer discussing how a trainee held a baby’s eyeball before the seminar attendees break out into a harrowing laugh about the incident.

Daleiden and his organization have already paid a hefty price for releasing damming undercover footage of Planned Parenthood in the past.

After a three-year-long journalistic investigation, CMP released a series of videos in 2015 that allegedly showed top Planned Parenthood abortion doctors discussing what Daleiden describes as the “illegal harvesting and sale of body parts from late term abortions.”

Instead of receiving a prestigious award for leading the investigative team behind the leak, Daleiden and the Center for Medical Progress (CMP) were put through a modern day witch hunt spearheaded by none other than the United States' Vice President Kamala Harris.

Daleiden was convicted of trespassing, conspiracy to commit fraud, breach over contract and he and the CMP were ordered to pay Planned Parenthood millions for their journalism. The matter is currently under appeal.

In today’s report, Daleiden fearlessly details the latest undercover series and describes what it was like to be raided at the hands of Kamala Harris.