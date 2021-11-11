Prince Harry calls for an advertising boycott of Facebook to reduce online “harm”

Prince Harry should be seen, and not heard.

  • November 11, 2021

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at Prince Harry's latest foray into the public eye.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:

So he’s calling for an advertising boycott of Facebook, if you’re listening carefully. He’s saying that we have to remove the “harm” of the Internet. Cleaning up the Internet.

Who paid him to say that? Where’s the angle? Because you know it’s not said for free.

Is it a coincidence that just as he’s saying this, both the UK government and the Canadian government are bringing in censorship laws? And that Joe Biden’s regime has promised to do the same? 

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.

